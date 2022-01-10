Trump slams Rounds after he called 2020 election ‘fair’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Former President Donald Trump is berating Sen. Mike Rounds after the Senator publicly said the 2020 presidential election was “fair” and that it is time for Republicans to move on.

Rounds appeared on ABC’s This Week Sunday where he discussed the state of the country a year after the Jan. 6 riot. During the interview, Rounds rejected claims that the last election was stolen.

“The election was fair, as fair as we’ve seen,” Rounds said. “We simply did not win the election as Republicans for the presidency.”

“As a part of our due diligence, we looked at over 60 different accusations made in multiple states…The election was fair, as fair as we've seen. We simply did not win the election, as Republicans, for the presidency,” GOP Sen. Mike Rounds says. https://t.co/jHS4IXc5OE pic.twitter.com/hCJydQPlyj — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) January 9, 2022

Rounds also encouraged Republicans to move forward and “refocus on what it’s going to take to win the presidency” and other elections around the country.

“We can do that, but we have to let people know that they can believe, and they can have confidence that those elections are fair,” Rounds said.

On, Monday, a Trump spokesperson tweeted a statement pushing back against Rounds, saying he “went woke on the Fraudulent Presidential Election of 2020,” and that “I will never endorse this jerk again.”

““Senator” Mike Rounds of the Great State of South Dakota just went woke on the Fraudulent Presidential Election of 2020. He made a statement this weekend on ABC Fake News, that despite massive evidence to the contrary, including much of it... pic.twitter.com/VXFglmh4gX — Liz Harrington 🍊 (@realLizUSA) January 10, 2022

Trump has long disputed the results from the election, claiming it was rigged in favor of Pres. Joe Biden. Dozens of lawsuits by Trump and his allies challenging election results in battleground states have been overturned. Multiple reviews, including a recent analysis by the Associated Press, have found no evidence of fraud impacting that could have impacted the final results of the election.

“I’m disappointed but not surprised by the former president’s reaction. However, the facts remain the same. I stand by my statement. The former president lost the 2020 election,” Rounds said in a statement.

“This isn’t new information. If we’re being honest, there was no evidence of widespread fraud that would have altered the results of the election. To that point, nearly all of my Senate Republican colleagues acknowledged this last January. During the electoral certification process, we did our due diligence and looked at the challenges made by the former president’s lawyers. Over 90 senators agreed that there was not enough evidence to overturn the results and, therefore, certified the election as our Constitution calls for.”

Statement from @SenatorRounds on the Trump release from this morning: pic.twitter.com/TyLf2wKrSg — Austin Goss (@AustinGossSD) January 10, 2022

