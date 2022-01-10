Advertisement

Rapid City transit system could see changes that will make traveling around town easier.

Rapid City Transit development plan
Rapid City Transit development plan
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

The buses are becoming outdated and population has grown

So to the Rapid City Transit system is asking for the public’s input.

Some suggestions to update the system include: longer hours and night time service. The city is also looking at expanding routes.

“where are demographic were for the city was different and so it was just time to updated but the growth of the city is obviously a huge catalyst as

well as to look for the expansion of services. We get a lot of comments from people that you know maybe don’t work the traditional eight to five who

can’t get home at night or Sunday services for church or more grocery opportunities and shopping opportunities,” says Kelly Brennan, Long Range Planner.

The public can comment on the expansion of the transit system through January 21st here.

