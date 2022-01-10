Advertisement

Oglala Sioux tribal police investigating triple homicide

‘Person of interest’ Elijah West is in custody; also suspect in other shootings, assault on police
The Oglala Sioux Tribe police took Elijah West into custody as a "person of interest" in triple...
The Oglala Sioux Tribe police took Elijah West into custody as a "person of interest" in triple homicide Jan. 5 in Manderson, S.D.(KOTA)
By Jack Siebold
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Oglala Sioux Tribe police are investigating a triple homicide that happened last week near Manderson.

Police did not release how the three people (two men and a woman) were killed. However, Garfield Steele, councilman for the Wounded Knee District, says they were shot sometime between midnight and 5 a.m. last Wednesday, Jan. 5. Their names have not been officially released.

The police have Elijah West in custody, calling him a “person of interest” in the killings. He was taken into custody at a Manderson home following a search for him.

According to an OST police social media post, West was also possibly involved in two other shootings: Dec. 6 and Dec. 16; as well as an assault on a police officer Dec. 28.

We will update this story when more information is obtained.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People are illegally parking to get their morning coffee.
“Not much you can do with Starbucks customers,” neighbor to a Rapid City Starbucks says people are illegally parking and blocking her driveway
Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom.
Sources: Sheriff Kevin Thom will not run for re-election in 2022
Louise Carter-King is stepping down as mayor of Gillette. Carter-King sent a letter of...
Wyoming mayor resigns after controversial texts made public
Security footage released by the New York attorney general’s office shows a man who doused...
GRAPHIC: Video shows man on fire after police hit him with stun gun
JhonDuane Goes in Center, a Lakota jeweler, stops working to examine one of his unfinished...
Artistic Liberties: buy from inspired Indians, not Indian-inspired

Latest News

Hobbs police update on newborn in dumpster
One Heart Year Anniversary
One Heart 1 Year Anniversary
Cancer Awareness
Cancer Awareness
John Thune Re-election
John Thune Re-election