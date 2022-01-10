Oglala Sioux tribal police investigating triple homicide

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Oglala Sioux Tribe police are investigating a triple homicide that happened last week near Manderson.

Police did not release how the three people (two men and a woman) were killed. However, Garfield Steele, councilman for the Wounded Knee District, says they were shot sometime between midnight and 5 a.m. last Wednesday, Jan. 5. Their names have not been officially released.

The police have Elijah West in custody, calling him a “person of interest” in the killings. He was taken into custody at a Manderson home following a search for him.

According to an OST police social media post, West was also possibly involved in two other shootings: Dec. 6 and Dec. 16; as well as an assault on a police officer Dec. 28.

We will update this story when more information is obtained.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.