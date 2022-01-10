Advertisement

NY Rep. Ocasio-Cortez recovering after positive COVID test

FILE - U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez looks round to listen to a question at the COP26 U.N....
FILE - U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez looks round to listen to a question at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, in Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. Ocasio-Cortez has tested positive for COVID-19 and “is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home,” her office said in a statement Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.(Alastair Grant | AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has tested positive for COVID-19 and “is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home,” her office said in a statement Sunday evening.

The Democratic congresswoman’s office said Ocasio-Cortez received a booster shot last fall, adding that she “encourages everyone to get their booster” and follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

With the nation dealing with another surge of the virus since the emergence of the highly contagious omicron variant, numerous members of Congress have reported breakthrough cases despite being fully vaccinated and boosted.

Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, tweeted last week that he had tested positive on at at-home virus test, but said he was asymptomatic and felt “fine.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People are illegally parking to get their morning coffee.
“Not much you can do with Starbucks customers,” neighbor to a Rapid City Starbucks says people are illegally parking and blocking her driveway
Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom.
Sources: Sheriff Kevin Thom will not run for re-election in 2022
Louise Carter-King is stepping down as mayor of Gillette. Carter-King sent a letter of...
Wyoming mayor resigns after controversial texts made public
Security footage released by the New York attorney general’s office shows a man who doused...
GRAPHIC: Video shows man on fire after police hit him with stun gun
JhonDuane Goes in Center, a Lakota jeweler, stops working to examine one of his unfinished...
Artistic Liberties: buy from inspired Indians, not Indian-inspired

Latest News

FILE - This image provided by Jeopardy Productions, Inc. shows game show champion Amy Schneider...
‘Jeopardy!’ champ hits $1 million; talks fame, trans rights
Novak Djokovic is a nine-time Australian Open champion. He has 20 Grand Slam singles titles, a...
Australian judge says tennis star Djokovic can stay but saga not over
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Senate rules could change to accommodate the passage...
Invoking Jan. 6, Democrats pivot to fight for voting legislation
At least 19 people were killed and 63 injured in a five-alarm fire at a New York City apartment...
Several with grave injuries after NYC fire that killed 19