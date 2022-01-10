Advertisement

Football great Don Maynard has died, hall of fame says

Former New York Jet Don Maynard participates in a ceremony before an NFL football game between...
Former New York Jet Don Maynard participates in a ceremony before an NFL football game between the New York Jets and the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J.(AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Former NFL great Don Maynard has died at the age 86, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Monday.

The hall said they were notified of his passing by Maynard’s family.

Maynard was a wide receiver for the New York Giants, New York Titans/Jets and the St. Louis Cardinals. He joined the Canadian Football League before joining the American Football League in 1960.

A key player in the Jets’ Super Bowl III victory over Oakland, Maynard caught six passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns, the hall said.

Maynard retired in 1973 as a four-time AFL All-Star. Among his many records, he was the first receiver to reach 10,000 yards in receptions.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

People are illegally parking to get their morning coffee.
“Not much you can do with Starbucks customers,” neighbor to a Rapid City Starbucks says people are illegally parking and blocking her driveway
Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom.
Sources: Sheriff Kevin Thom will not run for re-election in 2022
Louise Carter-King is stepping down as mayor of Gillette. Carter-King sent a letter of...
Wyoming mayor resigns after controversial texts made public
Security footage released by the New York attorney general’s office shows a man who doused...
GRAPHIC: Video shows man on fire after police hit him with stun gun
JhonDuane Goes in Center, a Lakota jeweler, stops working to examine one of his unfinished...
Artistic Liberties: buy from inspired Indians, not Indian-inspired

Latest News

Someone scratched their names and a date into a panel of prehistoric stone artwork at Big Bend...
Vandals scratch names into prehistoric artwork, causing lasting damage, National Park Service says
Hobbs police update on newborn in dumpster
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, left, and Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei...
Russia, US still far apart after talks over Ukraine tensions
This photo released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Robert...
Robert Durst, real estate heir convicted of murder, dies