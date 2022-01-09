Advertisement

The Community Heroes blood drive is in its 9th year

By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The ninth Community Heroes blood drive just wrapped up Saturday and the turnout was down from last year.

Tori Robbins, Communications Manager at Vitalant says that they saw fewer donors this year than in the past. However, that is following a national trend of donor shortage.

The blood drive collected 154 units of blood this year with 137 people donating.

“Patients and their families will be affected by the generosity of the community. One unit of blood can save more than one person, however, the average transfusion to a patient is more than one unit, once again showing why it is so important for people to regularly donate blood to ensure there is always an ample blood supply for those in need,” said Tori Robbins, communications manager at Vitalant.

If you missed the blood drive, you click here to find a time to donate.

