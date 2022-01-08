Warmer Weekend. Whooo!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Welcome much warmer weather. So warm, we are giving March a run for the money.

There is another cold front waiting in the wings in Montana and once it sinks down we will see another dip in the temperatures, but nothing as drastic as the last two weeks.

After that next round of cold air high pressure slides in from the southwest it and will clear the skies and warm us up. Considerably.

With that sunshine and warmth will come a very dry period that will melt any of the leftover snow on the ground. So I would encourage everyone to maintain fire prevention protocols as much as you can over the next week. We are not looking at any precipitation of any kind in sight for a while.

There is slight chance of some late Thursday snow, but other than that not much more on the horizon for now.

Come Saturday and Sunday, look for temperatures that are closer to our normal which is 37°, and then even warmer as the 50s take over.

