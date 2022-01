RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Partly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the teens and potentially single digits in the plains. Tomorrow we will be mostly sunny with highs in the 30s and 40s. Next week is looking very unseasonably warm with highs in the 50s from Tuesday-Thursday. Our next chance of rain won’t be until Friday.

