Friday Night Frenzy, January 7, Part two

New Underwood boys hosts Lead-Deadwood, Hill City boys battle for first win
By Vic Quick and Ben Burns
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 12:08 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The New Underwood boys basketball team hosted Lead-Deadwood after their 4-1 start to the season. Plus, the Hill City boys looked to capture their first win of the season against Edgemont. Vic Quick and Ben Burns has the highlights and results in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.

