Setting Financial Goals in 2022
Financial advice from Consumer Credit Counseling Service of the Black Hills
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 9:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - If you’re looking to set financial goals in 2022 Consumer Credit Counseling Service of the Black Hills has some tips to help you achieve that resolution.
- Save at least 10% of your paycheck or what you can afford to put away
- Pay your credit card bills on time and every month
- Set a budget
- Leave credit cards at home or freeze them
- Consider only taking cash when going out with family and friends
For more information visit: https://www.cccsbh.com/
