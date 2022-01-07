Setting Financial Goals in 2022

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - If you’re looking to set financial goals in 2022 Consumer Credit Counseling Service of the Black Hills has some tips to help you achieve that resolution.

- Save at least 10% of your paycheck or what you can afford to put away

- Pay your credit card bills on time and every month

- Set a budget

- Leave credit cards at home or freeze them

- Consider only taking cash when going out with family and friends

For more information visit: https://www.cccsbh.com/

