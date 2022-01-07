Much Warmer, Just Like That!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The next change in our forecast will come in the form of much warmer weather. So warm, we are giving March a run for the money. High pressure slides in from the southwest it and will clear the skies and warm us up.

This will be a very dry period, so I would encourage everyone to maintain fire prevention protocols as much as you can over the next week. We are not looking at any precipitation of any kind in sight for a while.

Come Saturday and Sunday, look for temperatures that are closer to our normal which is 37°, and then even warmer as the 50s take over.

