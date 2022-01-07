Devries’ magical pro debut

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Due to injury and Covid the Utah Grizzlies found themselves without a goalie for last Wednesday’s game against the Rush. 19 year old Brady Devries who was playing high school hockey for the Rushmore Thunder this time last year stepped up and answered the call. He led the Grizzlies to a 4-3 overtime victory.

