Devries’ magical pro debut

Former Rushmore Thunder netminder shines as emergency goalie
By Vic Quick
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 11:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Due to injury and Covid the Utah Grizzlies found themselves without a goalie for last Wednesday’s game against the Rush. 19 year old Brady Devries who was playing high school hockey for the Rushmore Thunder this time last year stepped up and answered the call. He led the Grizzlies to a 4-3 overtime victory.

