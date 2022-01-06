Winter Roller Coaster Ride

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We welcomed 2022 with dangerously cold weather that is usually reserved for February. We venture back into more January-like weather... for at least one day this week, and then Spring rolls in for the weekend.

A potent (and very) cold front descended upon the Black Hills Tuesday afternoon. And it brought with it extremely cold and actually quite dry weather. We are on a winter roller coaster. Buckle Up!

The next change in our forecast will come in the form of much warmer weather. So warm, we are giving March a run for the money. High pressure will slide on in from the west it and will clear the skies and warm us up.

This will be a very dry period, so I would encourage everyone to maintain fire prevention protocols as much as you can over the next week. We are not looking at any precipitation of any kind in sight for a while.

Come Saturday and Sunday, look for temperatures that are closer to our normal which is 37°, and then even warmer as the 50s take over.

