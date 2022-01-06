Rapid City Police Officer legs run over during a routine traffic stop

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sunday morning, a Rapid City Police Officer had his legs run over after being dragged by a car during a traffic stop.

Rapid City police say the incident occurred at the intersection of Omaha Street and West Boulevard.

The vehicle was stopped, because of a failure to display tags. When the officer approached the car, there were two individuals, 32-year-old Amanda Hoftiernan and 25-year-old John Challender.

Police say Challender, who had six out-standing warrants, tried to flee the scene. While trying to do so, Challender ran over the officer who was still in the window when he took off.

”Our officers are out there 24/7 trying to uphold the law,” says Brendyn Medina, Communication Officer with the Rapid City Police Department, “making these traffic stops. Trying to keep peace and order in our society, and this is the kind of dangers they face.”

Medina says that he’s happy to report that after Challender’s dangerous actions, the officer is doing okay, sustaining a few scratches and some sore legs.

