Plans for downtown Lead could soon become a reality

LEAD, S.D. (KOTA) - Its Lead reimagined.

“A lot of excitement in the room. A lot of positive energy and we’re looking on building from that and getting these plans actually into a building mode,” said Gordon Phillips, New Facility Coordinator for the Black Hills Mining Museum

Plans unveiled during a December meeting showed ideas for downtown Lead starting with the Black Hills Mining Museum.

However, components to the overall plan aren’t exactly new.

For years, those ideas were just talk.

“‘We’d like to see a new mining museum. What would it be? Where would it be? Things in downtown. A new library, new this new that, finish our opera house.’ So, all of those components with what we’re talking about the kind of seem to be callusing,” said Phillips.

The vision is to build a new museum at Gold Run Park.

The facility would be twice the size of the current museum.

The exhibits wouldn’t change but would be reinterpreted to tell the story of mining in the Black Hills.

“That’s an exciting move for them because they get to make all that so much better and more impactful and then what we’re looking to do helps with commercial development in Lead, helps with housing, and providing that resource for the town,” said Mike Stanley, Director of Planning for Dream Design International.

Dream Design plans to construct a multi-functioning building where the current museum and library now stand.

“There would be parking. Garaged parking on the first floor taking advantage of the slope of the land and putting parking in the first two levels. On the street grade along West Maine Street, it would be a commercial facility, three commercial sweets, and the library. Above that, we’d add a couple of floors of apartments or condos whichever one we land on,” said Stanley.

The economically driven project hinges on whether or not the museum is able to relocate.

