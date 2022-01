RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Opening an authentic Mexican restaurant has been a long-time dream for Luis Zamora. And his dream became a reality ... and Rapid City can now enjoy a new place to dine downtown.

El Nevado is open Monday through Saturday for lunch and dinner. They are located at 510 St. Joseph St. in downtown Rapid City.

