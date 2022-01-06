More than 100 soldiers are sent off for deployment

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -

“I can’t imagine what the coming months will bring for those soldiers that are going that will be leaving us and their families and the great state of South Dakota behind to go do this mission, but I am ever so grateful that they are,” said South Dakota Governor, Kristi Noem at The Monument.

More than 100 soldiers from the South Dakota Army National Guard’s 235th Military Police Company are set to depart for a year-long deployment to Guantanamo Bay in Cuba.

“We’ve been preparing for a really long time. When you first hear about it, you’re kind of like ‘oh that’s a long time away not really worried about it,’ but it sneaks up on you,” said 235th Military Police Specialist, Tucker Bedford.

“In the last 20 years, we have demanded more from these citizen soldiers than we ever have before. It’s remarkable and their gift, their family’s gift, to this country just keeps getting bigger and bigger. I think it’s important for us to remember how much the families and soldiers give up when their willingness to raise their hand and join the National Guard. It is a tremendous gift to western civilization and American values,” said Representative Dusty Johnson.

Johnson said every year the South Dakota National Guard leads the country in multiple ways.

“Leading the country in readiness, leading the country in their willingness to step up and tackle the difficult missions and this group, the 235th, is no different,” said Johnson.

Bedford said although joining the guard has been a dream since high school, leaving isn’t without its hardships.

“It’s hard with families and stuff trying to say goodbye, but everybody’s very supportive and it makes it so much easier with a lot of support,” said Bedford.

“We simply cannot say thank you enough on behalf of a grateful state and a grateful nation,” said Johnson.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.