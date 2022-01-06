Advertisement

Frigid Temperatures again Today; Much Milder Friday

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 7:38 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Arctic high pressure remains over the northern plains today. Temperatures will only rise into the single digits and teens. As the center of the arctic high moves east, southeasterly winds will pick up, resulting in yet another day of dangerous wind chills.

Much milder air returns Friday, but we will see lowering temps this weekend.

Much warmer temperatures can be expected next week as high pressure aloft builds over the area. Near 50 degree highs can be expected Tuesday and Wednesday.

