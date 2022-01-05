You may have heard “not all heroes wear capes” and this weekend you have the opportunity to be a hero

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This weekend at Uptown Rapid, formerly the Rushmore Mall, people can donate to the Community Heroes Blood Drive.

Hospital patients need to be donated blood daily and donations drop during the holiday season.

For the community drive, Vitalant uses incentives to bring people in like giving away prizes, food, and clothing.

“Food for you from Olive Garden that will be there to feed all the donors and t-shirts while supplies last and so there’s a lot of incentives to come out gray advertising has a big drawing for a big screen TV that they will be giving away so that’s awesome as well so a lot of opportunities. Not only to save lives but to give a little bit back to the donor,” said Tori Robbins, communications manager at Vitalant.

To donate you can make an appointment here.

