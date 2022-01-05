Advertisement

Two More Days of Cold

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:31 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For the second week in a row the main story is the COLD- and I do mean cold! Frostbite is a real threat. Exposed skin can freeze in under 15 minutes!

A potent cold front descended upon the Black Hills Tuesday afternoon. And with it comes two rounds of moisture sources that we will deal with over the next 24-hours.

The first one is already here and is not all that powerful. A few scattered snow showers, mostly light in nature comes in from the Pacific Northwest. The other one is scheduled for a midday Thursday arrival. If you get any snow at all it will not amount to too much. Most of us will see an inch or less and it will mostly drift along the Nebraska border.

Come Friday, look for temperatures that are closer to our normal which is 37°, and then even warmer as mid-40s take over and then midweek coming in close to the 50s.

