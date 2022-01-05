Advertisement

Traffic stop leads to drug bust

(KMVT)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A traffic stop in the early hours of January, 5, led to a sizable discovery of meth and heroin.

Shortly before 2 am on Wednesday morning, a Meade County Deputy pulled over 56-year-old Kimberly Rich of Newell. Rich, who was on parole and informed by the deputy that her vehicle would be searched, fled the scene in her car. According to the Meade County Sheriff’s office, Rich was pursued along with help from the Sturgis Police Department.

Rich’s vehicle was eventually stopped on Tilford Road just east of the town of Tilford, and Rich was taken into custody.

Upon searching the vehicle authorities recovered ¼ pound of methamphetamine and 44 grams of heroin, and other prescription-controlled substances.

Rich was subsequently booked into the Meade County Jail and has felony charges pending.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead and the investigation into the Christmas Day East Highway 44 crash...
Christmas Day crash claims another victim
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop
Gavel
Former bus driver/coach pleads guilty to sex crimes
SD Dept. of Public Safety offering written CDL tests ahead of requirement changes
Several missing teen girls were rescued and 30 people were arrested during a fall operation led...
Several teen girls rescued, 30 arrested in multi-month U.S. Marshals operation

Latest News

Plans for downtown Lead could soon become a reality
Frozen Rapid Creek
Rapid City Police Department patrol and look for homeless caught in the sub zero temperatures
National Guard Send off
More than 100 soldiers are sent off for deployment
Community Heroes Blood Drive
You may have heard “not all heroes wear capes” and this weekend you have the opportunity to be a hero