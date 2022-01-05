Traffic stop leads to drug bust

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A traffic stop in the early hours of January, 5, led to a sizable discovery of meth and heroin.

Shortly before 2 am on Wednesday morning, a Meade County Deputy pulled over 56-year-old Kimberly Rich of Newell. Rich, who was on parole and informed by the deputy that her vehicle would be searched, fled the scene in her car. According to the Meade County Sheriff’s office, Rich was pursued along with help from the Sturgis Police Department.

Rich’s vehicle was eventually stopped on Tilford Road just east of the town of Tilford, and Rich was taken into custody.

Upon searching the vehicle authorities recovered ¼ pound of methamphetamine and 44 grams of heroin, and other prescription-controlled substances.

Rich was subsequently booked into the Meade County Jail and has felony charges pending.

