SD Dept. of Public Safety offering written CDL tests ahead of requirement changes

The SD Dept. of Public Safety is offering an opportunity for anyone interested to take the written test to obtain a CDL before new federal regulations go into place.
By Austin Goss
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. - People wanting to take the written tests required to obtain a Commercial Driver License (CDL), before new federal regulations take effect can do so as part of an offering by the South Dakota Department of Public Safety (DPS).

DPS will be offering a written exam event to those interested on Saturday, January 8th at 8:30 AM, at the Best Western Plus Ramkota in Sioux Falls.

“I would encourage everyone who has the least bit of interest in becoming a commercial truck driver, or bus driver to come out and try the test,” said Jane Schrank, DPS Driver Licensing Program Director. “The manual for the program is on our website.

Federal regulations that make the test and application process to obtain a CDL more stringent go into effect on February 7th, 2022. Those who take the current written test before then will be exempt from taking the new one when it is officially released.

In light of the worker shortage currently plaguing professions that require a CDL, DPS and industry officials say it is in every one’s best interest that these jobs get filled.

“For us it is so important to be able to add CDL drivers to our base and to be able to look for additional employees as we move forward and try to provide services and products that we need across the country,” said Brenda Forman, SD Association of Cooperatives Executive Director.

Attendees must bring a valid South Dakota driver’s license and, if applying for a school bus endorsement, a valid CDL Medical Certificate/DOT physical card.

Space is limited, call 605-773-6883 to make a reservation.

