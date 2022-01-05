Proposed bill would let employees sue over vaccinations

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A bill being proposed in the South Dakota State Legislature would allow employees to sue their companies over the negative effects of vaccination.

The legislation, proposed by Representative Fred Deutsch says people would be able to bring a claim against an employer for compensation if they experience “injuries or illness” caused by a vaccination required by the company. The bill is on the docket for the 2022 legislative session, but the language around what constitutes an ‘illness or injury’ remains in question.

Trial attorney Tim Rensch said that this vagueness in the bill may cause some legal issues.

”When you’re talking about these different things that may or may not happen because of a vaccine, or someone getting sick, or these various complications, under the law, there would be trouble with the theory of proximate clause or legal clause tying that back to something,” Rensch said.

The legislative session begins on January 12.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.