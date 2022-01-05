Advertisement

New business toolkit unveiled to help work with the homeless population

Journey On
Journey On(KOTA KEVN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -To help the houseless population better get in touch with needed resources.... a group of non-profits and the Rapid City Police Department are unveiling a new outreach program.

The program aims to get homeless community members in touch with helpful resources while cutting down on police calls.

The plan involves sharing a “Toolkit” for downtown businesses featuring a scale system that instructs owners and managers how to respond to a person in crisis.

Step one directs those in need to basic resources by reaching out to the Helpline Center.

Step two involves contacting Journey On -- a new non-profit organization that will respond to non-emergency calls and help de-escalate situations.

Since Dec 9 the group has handled 120 calls for service lightening law enforcement’s workload.

“During the hours of 8-5. 40-80% an officer would be taking they are now handling. They get a call from dispatch and an officer doesn’t get a call. We don’t even call them, dispatch calls them and they come out and handle it.” Tim Doyle, RCPD

Another meeting with more information for businesses is set to be held in April.

