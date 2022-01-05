New business toolkit unveiled to help work with the homeless population

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -To help the houseless population better get in touch with needed resources.... a group of non-profits and the Rapid City Police Department are unveiling a new outreach program.

The program aims to get homeless community members in touch with helpful resources while cutting down on police calls.

The plan involves sharing a “Toolkit” for downtown businesses featuring a scale system that instructs owners and managers how to respond to a person in crisis.

Step one directs those in need to basic resources by reaching out to the Helpline Center.

Step two involves contacting Journey On -- a new non-profit organization that will respond to non-emergency calls and help de-escalate situations.

Since Dec 9 the group has handled 120 calls for service lightening law enforcement’s workload.

“During the hours of 8-5. 40-80% an officer would be taking they are now handling. They get a call from dispatch and an officer doesn’t get a call. We don’t even call them, dispatch calls them and they come out and handle it.” Tim Doyle, RCPD

Another meeting with more information for businesses is set to be held in April.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.