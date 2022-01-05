Advertisement

January Sobriety Checkpoints announced

(WIBW)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) -Throughout South Dakota, sobriety checkpoints are set up at multiple and varying times. These checkpoints and the announcement of their continual presence serves as a deterrent for those who might find themselves considering getting behind the wheel while intoxicated.

The monthly checkpoints are funded by the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety and conducted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol with the help of local law enforcement.

According to the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety, 15 sobriety checkpoints will be set in multiple counties across South Dakota over the month of January. The counties slated for checkpoints are Beadle, Brookings, Brown, Butte, Charles Mix, Codington, Davison, Jackson, Lawrence, Meade, Minnehaha, Pennington, Spink, Walworth, and Yankton.

Officials from the South Dakota Highway Patrol are also reminding drivers that authorities will be out in force all over the state looking for drunk and drugged drivers, regardless of planned checkpoints. People who have been drinking or using drugs are urged to designate a sober driver or take an alternate form of commercial or public transportation.

