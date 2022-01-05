Advertisement

Grammys postpone ceremony, citing omicron variant risks

The Grammys ceremony has been postponed because of the omicron variant.
The Grammys ceremony has been postponed because of the omicron variant.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The upcoming Grammy Awards were postponed Wednesday due to what organizers called “too many risks” due to the omicron variant. No new date has been announced.

The ceremony had been scheduled for Jan. 31st in Los Angeles with a live audience and performances. The Recording Academy said it made the decision to postpone the ceremony “after careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners.”

“Given the uncertainty surrounding the omicron variant, holding the show on January 31st simply contains too many risks,” the Recording Academy said in a statement.

The multitalented Jon Batiste is the leading nominee for this year’s honors, grabbing 11 nods in a variety of genres including R&B, jazz, American roots music, classical and music video.

Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. are tied for the second-most nominations with eight apiece.

