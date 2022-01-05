Firefighters may face deadly flames, but cancer is their biggest threat

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Firefighters face a deadly foe on a day to day basis... fires.

However, when they get home, their biggest threat isn’t the heat. It’s cancer.

Leading fire fighting organizations have deemed January as firefighter cancer awareness month.

When a firefighter gears up and takes off to battle a fire, they’re not just going face to face with the flames, says Brian Povandra, Division Chief of Fire Operations of the Rapid City Fire Department, “cancer is the number one leading cause of firefighter death in the U.S. right now.”

Rushing into a burning building, Chief Povandra says, you’re exposed to all kinds of carcinogens, “that are in the smoke and all the plastics and all the synthetics that are being manufactured today.”

Firefighters have a nine-percent greater chance of being diagnosed with cancer, and a 14-percent higher chance of dying from it.

“So,” says Povandra, “this is a huge deal for us.”

He says three quarters of the line of duty deaths placed on the Fallen Firefighter Memorial were cancer-related.

“We try very heard to keep everybody safe and healthy here. Once the fire’s out, the job’s not done. Once that part of the job is done, we start focusing on ourselves.”

When they get back, in a way... the fire comes with.

“It gets in their gear when they’re in there fighting the fire,” says Povandra.

When they get back, it’s time to decontaminate.

“We get back here,” Povandra explains, “we have to clean our hose, clean our air packs, clean ourselves.”

The process starts while they’re still on calls, Povandra says, “on scene, we bag up our gear, come back here and then properly clean it.”

Before they even take their mask off, or go off airtanks... it’s time to clean up and “get scrubbed down with the soap and get scrubbed off,” says Povandra.

That’s in an effort to limit exposure to carcinogens.

“We have extractors here in each station. So, their gear goes through a process of getting washed and hung to dry.”

Povandra says they make sure to take good care of their firefighters by “try[ing] to keep them safe, and keep them healthy and happy.”

Keep themselves safe, so they can return the favor.

“So we can keep on defending the public,” says Povandra.

