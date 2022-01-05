Advertisement

Extreme Cold and Wind Chills Today!

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 8:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Very cold arctic air will be firmly entrenched across the area today through tomorrow. Highs will be below zero in spots, and wind chills will be -25 or colder. This can result in frostbite in a matter of minutes. Limit outdoor time today.

Some snow will develop in Wyoming today and move southeast. Some of that could clip extreme southwest South Dakota.

As the cold arctic air moves east later tomorrow, some light snow could develop, but any amounts will be quite light.

Warm 40s return Friday, then temperatures slip back into the 30s this weekend. But a mild ridge of high pressure may bring 50 degree temperatures next Tuesday!

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people are dead and the investigation into the Christmas Day East Highway 44 crash...
Christmas Day crash claims another victim
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop
Gavel
Former bus driver/coach pleads guilty to sex crimes
South Dakota reports that 20 percent of the residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
8 more South Dakotans die due to COVID-19
Flight delays and cancellations are creating an uncertain itinerary for many travelers.
Rapid City Regional Airport travelers experience many flight cancellations

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
kotakevn forecast
Very cold
Two More Days of Cold
KOTA Cold
KOTA Rhonda Lee Weather
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Frigid Arctic Air Moves in Today