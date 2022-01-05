Advertisement

Cooking Beef with Eric - Southwest Goulash

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A wonderful, healthy goulash recipe ... lean beef and you use cauliflower instead of pasta.

First, steam a package of cauliflower florets. Set aside.

Brown one pound of lean ground beef (preferable 93% lean) until no longer pink. Add a chopped medium sized onion and cook until translucent.

Place beef and onion mixture in a crockpot. Add the cauliflower. Also add a 28-oz can of diced tomatoes, undrained and an 8-oz can of tomato sauce. Then add 2/3 cup frozen corn, a 4-oz can of chopped green chilies, a half teaspoon of cumin, a half teaspoon of pepper and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Stir to combine, put the over on, turn to HIGH and cook for 1 to 2 hours.

When serving, top with some chopped cilantro.

