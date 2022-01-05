Advertisement

Building permit totals in Rapid City highest they’ve ever been

Construction off of HWY 16
Construction off of HWY 16(Jeffrey Lindblom)
By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The city of Rapid City has issued a record setting total of building permit valuations for 2021.

The previous record was set in 2019, and this year’s numbers beat it by more than 60-million dollars.

The majority of valuations were made up by single family homes and apartment complexes.

Darrell Shoemaker, Rapid City’s Communications Coordinator, believes that’s because of the current housing needs in the community, which are increasing with the growing population.

He says ten years ago, numbers like this didn’t seem attainable.

”About ten years ago or so, we crossed the 200-million thresh hold and we thought, ‘well now is a great time to celebrate, we’ll never reach 300.’ Then, five or six years ago we hit 300-million. Never looked back, except for last year, which was COVID and we were still pleased with those numbers, because we still came in at 275-million. Then,” explained Shoemaker, “we’ve rebounded this year to hit just shy of 400-million.”

Shoemaker added that the trend for sales tax is also continuing up, which leads him to believe that when people come here they’re sticking around and becoming a part of the economy.

