Very Cold and Very Windy Start to 2022

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Happy New Year! Overall, we are looking at about an inch to three inches widespread across the Black Hills region. But for the second week in a row the main story is the COLD- and I do mean cold!

Yes, we are beginning the year with more cold air. Watches and advisories for wind and winter precipitation have been issued across the area.

A powerful cold front descends upon the Black Hills Tuesday afternoon. This latest round of frigid air is streaming in from Canada. And there are two moisture sources that we will deal with.

The first one is coming in from the Pacific Northwest Tuesday night. The other one is a fetch of moisture that rushes in from the south that is scheduled for a Wednesday arrival. That southern swath of wetness will drop off a few more flakes for those of us living in a line from Custer County to the east, to the southern Badlands. All told the Rapid City metro will end up with about an inch to three inches by the end of the day Wednesday.

After that, come Friday, we will look for temperatures that are closer to our normal which is 37°, and then even warmer as mid-40s take over Monday’s forecast.

