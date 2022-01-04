Advertisement

US flight cancellations ease a bit but still running high

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Better weather is helping some travelers get home after the New Year’s holiday, but airlines are still canceling a high number of flights.

By late Tuesday morning on the East Coast, airlines had scrubbed more than 1,200 flights for the day.

That’s a very high number but not compared with Monday’s disruptions, which included more than 3,200 canceled flights. Southwest Airlines has canceled more than 300 flights, or 10% of its schedule for the day.

The number of canceled flights began rising Dec. 24, and several airlines blamed it on crew shortages due to the spreading omicron variant of COVID-19.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gavel
Former bus driver/coach pleads guilty to sex crimes
Meth found on man after girlfriend complained about him while in jail.
Failure to bail out girlfriend costs man his freedom
STRUCTURE FIRE
A house on Milehigh Avenue caught flame earlier Monday evening
Flight delays and cancellations are creating an uncertain itinerary for many travelers.
Rapid City Regional Airport travelers experience many flight cancellations
Image Source: NBC / KNBN
South Dakota continues to be a destination hot spot for movers

Latest News

The American Kennel Club announced that the Mudi (left) and Russian Toy (right) have received...
‘Mudi’? Try a toy: American Kennel Club adds 2 dog breeds
Authorities said a German shepherd led police to a serious crash scene near the New...
Police: Dog leads troopers to serious crash scene to help save owner
Interstate 95 is seen Tuesday morning. Motorists spent all night stranded on the roadway.
Hundreds stranded all night on snowy highway in Virginia
Rex Hickman, foreground, sifts through the rubble of his burned home with the help of his son...
Crews box in Colorado wildfire as investigators seek cause
No one won in Monday night’s drawing, so the Powerball has increased.
Powerball jackpot rises to $610 million