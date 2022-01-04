Advertisement

Senator Thune silent concerning political future

The three-term senator could be in line for GOP leader
Sen. Thune (R-SD) has not tipped his hand at a possible run for a fourth term in Congress.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota political candidates are revving into full campaign mode this week, with one big exception - Republican Sen. John Thune. He has delayed a reelection announcement as he considers retirement.

Thune has held his Senate seat for three terms and is a likely pick to be the next Senate GOP leader. He had planned to announce a reelection decision over the holidays. But the senator has made no indication he is any closer to a decision.

If he retires, it could upend national Republican politics and create a scramble within the South Dakota GOP to fill the void.

