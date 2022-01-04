Rapid City Regional Airport travelers experience many flight cancellations

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Flight delays and cancellations are creating an uncertain itinerary for many travelers.

Rapid City Regional Airport has seen five flight arrival and departure cancellations just on Monday.

Many travelers have resorted to renting cars instead of waiting for a flight.

All other departing flights tonight are delayed.

Regional Airport executive Patrick Dame advises travelers to stay in touch with their flight carriers.

