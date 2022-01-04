Advertisement

Rapid City 4th graders got a live view of Black Hills Symphony Orchestra

Rapid City Area School District’s fourth graders were grooving this Tuesday morning .
Black Hills Symphony Orchestra
Black Hills Symphony Orchestra(Gillian Trudeau)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Black Hills Symphony Orchestra performed a number of songs for a theater full of fourth-graders. They performed a series of Frozen songs and Star Wars.

The orchestra has been hosting this free concert for around 45 years to give the kids a chance to see and hear orchestra music and learn about the different instruments.

At the end of the concert, four kids were even able to conduct the orchestra.

”We choose this target age, fourth grade, because at this point in time a lot of the kids have started playing an instrument already and many of them are just about ready to start an instrument, so it gives them exposure, what their options are, what the symphony orchestra sounds like,” said Bruce Knowles, director of the Black Hills Symphony Orchestra.

The 4th Grade Concert is sponsored by Black Hills Energy and the bussing for the Rapid City Public School 4th graders is paid for by Black Hills Symphony Orchestra.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gavel
Former bus driver/coach pleads guilty to sex crimes
Meth found on man after girlfriend complained about him while in jail.
Failure to bail out girlfriend costs man his freedom
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop
STRUCTURE FIRE
A house on Milehigh Avenue caught flame earlier Monday evening
Flight delays and cancellations are creating an uncertain itinerary for many travelers.
Rapid City Regional Airport travelers experience many flight cancellations

Latest News

South Dakota's report covers four days, from 1pm Thursday to 1pm Monday, and show a total of...
COVID-19 numbers take a big jump up in South Dakota
The Rapid City Public Library follows the lead of other libraries canceling fines
The Rapid City Public Library follows the lead of other libraries canceling fines
Keeping your Christmas decorations up after the holidays can be dangerous
Keeping your Christmas decorations up after the holidays can be dangerous
JhonDuane Goes in Center, a Lakota jeweler, stops working to examine one of his unfinished...
Artistic Liberties: buy from inspired Indians, not Indian-inspired