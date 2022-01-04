Rapid City 4th graders got a live view of Black Hills Symphony Orchestra

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Black Hills Symphony Orchestra performed a number of songs for a theater full of fourth-graders. They performed a series of Frozen songs and Star Wars.

The orchestra has been hosting this free concert for around 45 years to give the kids a chance to see and hear orchestra music and learn about the different instruments.

At the end of the concert, four kids were even able to conduct the orchestra.

”We choose this target age, fourth grade, because at this point in time a lot of the kids have started playing an instrument already and many of them are just about ready to start an instrument, so it gives them exposure, what their options are, what the symphony orchestra sounds like,” said Bruce Knowles, director of the Black Hills Symphony Orchestra.

The 4th Grade Concert is sponsored by Black Hills Energy and the bussing for the Rapid City Public School 4th graders is paid for by Black Hills Symphony Orchestra.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.