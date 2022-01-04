Advertisement

A house on Milehigh Avenue caught flame earlier Monday evening

STRUCTURE FIRE
STRUCTURE FIRE(Gillian Trudeau)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Around 1:30 this afternoon, Rapid City Fire Department responded to a structure fire.

When crews arrived the fire was in the attic and spread throughout the house quickly.

Firefighters put the fire out but had to pull the majority of the ceiling in the house. A cat was saved, put on oxygen, and is back with the family.

The house is destroyed and the family is being assisted by American Red Cross.

