Former bus driver/coach pleads guilty to sex crimes

A former school bus driver and volunteer basketball coach on the Pine Ridge Reservation pleads guilty to sex crimes Monday in federal court in Rapid City. 43-year old Stacey Garnette pleaded guilty to sexual abuse of a minor and enticement of a minor.

In the factual basis statement signed by Garnette, he admits to having a sexual relationship with a student in 2018 that started when she was 14 years old and he was about 39. He also admits to enticing the girl to send him a sexually explicit video of herself and sent her a video of her performing a sex act on him, also in 2018. Garnette faces up to life in prison when he’s sentenced.