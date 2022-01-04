Advertisement

COVID-19 numbers take a big jump up in South Dakota

South Dakota's report covers four days, from 1pm Thursday to 1pm Monday, and show a total of...
South Dakota's report covers four days, from 1pm Thursday to 1pm Monday, and show a total of 3,047 new cases.(NBC12)
By Jack Caudill
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVID-19 numbers in South Dakota take a big jump up on Tuesday. South Dakota’s report covers four days, from 1pm Thursday to 1pm Monday, and shows a total of 3,047 new cases. 379 of those come from Pennington County, with 60 in Oglala Lakota, 56 in Meade, 55 in Lawrence, 50 in Todd, 19 in Lyman, 17 in Bennett, 15 in Fall River, 14 in Custer and a dozen in Butte County. The number of active cases is up 1,975 Tuesday to 10,753, the highest total since December 16, 2020. The number of hospitalized COVID patients rises by 23 to 261 and there are four more deaths in Tuesday’s report, including one from Fall River County.

Wyoming is showing a total of 746 new cases Tuesday, with 35 in Campbell County and 27 in Sheridan County. The number of lab-confirmed active cases is up by 204 to 1,173, Wyoming’s highest total since late November. There are 63 hospitalized COVID patients, down one from Monday. Wyoming is reporting deaths for the first time in two weeks, adding 46 today, with two each from Sheridan and Weston Counties.

Most Read

Gavel
Former bus driver/coach pleads guilty to sex crimes
Meth found on man after girlfriend complained about him while in jail.
Failure to bail out girlfriend costs man his freedom
Two people are dead and the investigation into the Christmas Day East Highway 44 crash...
Christmas Day crash claims another victim
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop
Flight delays and cancellations are creating an uncertain itinerary for many travelers.
Rapid City Regional Airport travelers experience many flight cancellations

Latest News

Construction off of HWY 16
Building permit totals in Rapid City highest they’ve ever been
Rapid City Fire Department
Firefighters may face deadly flames, but cancer is their biggest threat
The Rapid City Public Library follows the lead of other libraries canceling fines
The Rapid City Public Library follows the lead of other libraries canceling fines
Keeping your Christmas decorations up after the holidays can be dangerous
Keeping your Christmas decorations up after the holidays can be dangerous