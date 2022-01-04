The community bands together to provide people with a warm place to stay this winter

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A rescue mission ensued over the weekend.

While people in the Black Hills prepared for the below-freezing temperatures, some were left with no choice but to brace for it.

“On Friday when the cold spell came, we had gotten a call that the city resources were pretty much depleted, that there was maybe 10 beds left in the city and that with this cold that there were people looking for space,” said Jonathan Old Horse, pastor at Woyatan Lutheran Church.

Volunteers went searching for people trying to survive the cold.

Woyatan Lutheran Church, with the help of Wambli Ska, Journey On, RC Mobile Medic, and many other organizations and individuals, created a space for people in need of shelter.

This is the first winter opening their doors to this community.

“This was a time where there was no other choice, it was either us or the people freezing to death so we took that courageous step and we’ll figure out things as we go along,” said Old Horse.

And there were many that were left without an option in the cold, Old Horse said they housed around 55 people consistently throughout the weekend.

But, the church is pushing its limits with its available resources.

“We are already bursting at the seams as far as being at our capacity level, and trying to juggle the day to day operations, but the humanitarian issue does come first before any of the other things so as long as there are people in need that are coming up here, we’ll keep the doors open,” said Old Horse.

Woyatan Lutheran Church is asking for donations such as food, toiletries, blankets, and other basic necessities.

Find out more about how to donate here.

Copyright 2022 KOTA. All rights reserved.