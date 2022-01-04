Christmas Day crash claims another victim

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A second person has died due to the Christmas Day crash on East Highway 44.

Jade Richard Fenhaus, 20 of Rapid City, died Sunday (Jan. 2)) at Monument Hospital. The other fatality was 31-year-old Jamie Sayler of Rapid City. The third person in the crash, who was also injured, has not been named.

The SUV crashed on East Highway 44 at the intersection with Center Street early Christmas morning when the driver lost control and hit a pole and another vehicle. Police have declined to say who was driving the vehicle as their investigation continues. However, they did say alcohol and drugs might have contributed to the crash.

