Christmas Day crash claims another victim

Two people were killed; police continue to investigate crash
Two people are dead and the investigation into the Christmas Day East Highway 44 crash continues. (photo courtesy Rapid City Police Department)(KOTA)
By Jack Siebold
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A second person has died due to the Christmas Day crash on East Highway 44.

Jade Richard Fenhaus, 20 of Rapid City, died Sunday (Jan. 2)) at Monument Hospital. The other fatality was 31-year-old Jamie Sayler of Rapid City. The third person in the crash, who was also injured, has not been named.

The SUV crashed on East Highway 44 at the intersection with Center Street early Christmas morning when the driver lost control and hit a pole and another vehicle. Police have declined to say who was driving the vehicle as their investigation continues. However, they did say alcohol and drugs might have contributed to the crash.

