Betty White died of natural causes, agent says

Despite the passing of the star on Friday, “Betty White: A Celebration” is still coming to...
Despite the passing of the star on Friday, “Betty White: A Celebration” is still coming to selected theaters in a special showing Jan. 17, the producers said.
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 9:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – Betty White is believed to have died peacefully in her sleep of natural causes, according to her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas.

Witjas told People magazine White did not receive a COVID-19 booster shot, in an effort to clear up rumors circulating about the icon’s death.

“She died of natural causes. Her death should not be politicized – that is not the life she lived,” Wijas told People in a statement.

The beloved actress died Dec. 31. She was 99 years old and would have celebrated her centennial birthday Jan. 17.

“Betty White: A Celebration,” a documentary made to honor her on her birthday, will still air in a special showing at select theaters.

“We will go forward with our plans to show the film on January 17 in hopes our film will provide a way for all who loved her to celebrate her life – and experience what made her such a national treasure,” the producers said in a statement posted on Fathom Events.

The tribute includes her final interview and classic moments from her many TV appearances, including “The Golden Girls,” “Hot in Cleveland” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

Tickets are on sale at Fathom Events.

