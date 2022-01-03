Advertisement

A Relatively Mild Day Today; Frigid Arctic air Returns Midweek

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 8:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today will be the warmest day this week. We’ll see south and west winds bring mild air in, resulting in highs in the 30s and 40s.

A very strong arctic cold front arrives Tuesday. Our highs will be in the morning, with rapidly falling afternoon temperatures into the single digits and teens by sunset. High winds gusting to over 50 miles per hour are likely. Also, some light snow will be possible, especially in the northern hills and northeast Wyoming.

Brutally cold air settles in Wednesday and Thursday. An upper level disturbance will move over the frigid airmass and cause snow to break out Wednesday. The best chance for accumulating snow will be in Wyoming and southwest South Dakota. Morning low temperatures Thursday will be from -10 to -25!

Much milder temperatures return Friday and the weekend.

