Noem extends Child Support Commission report for 3 months

South Dakota commission works to update to state child support payment laws.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has granted a three-month extension to a commission tasked with recommending changes to the state’s child support payment laws.

The Child Support Commission faced a deadline to issue a report to the governor and Legislature by the end of 2021, but Noem extended the commission until the end of March through an executive order. The commission is tasked with recommending updates to state child support payment laws and had moved towards recommending a reduction of child support payments for parents with lower incomes.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

