Advertisement

Famous Key West buoy burned after 2 set tree on fire

This photo provided by The City of Key West, Fla., shows Southernmost Point buoy on Saturday,...
This photo provided by The City of Key West, Fla., shows Southernmost Point buoy on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 in Key West, Fla. Police are searching for two people who burned a part of Key West’s famous Southernmost Point buoy early New Year’s Day after setting a fire near the landmark tourism icon.(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida are searching for two people who burned a part of Key West’s famous Southernmost Point buoy early New Year’s Day after setting a fire near the tourist attraction.

Authorities said two males lit a Christmas tree on fire in front of the buoy around 3:30 a.m. Saturday and the flames charred sections of the colorful, 4-ton cement monument that reads “90 miles to Cuba, Southernmost Point, Continental U.S.A.”

Archival webcam images of the buoy from a marketing company shows two people lighting the tree on fire near the marker, with the flames leaving a large black burn mark on the monument.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill Evans on the process of hiring contractors.
Could Rapid City do with some contractor competition?
A Tesla charging station in the parking lot of Rapid City's Rushmore Mall.
Past decade sees a surge of electric cars, South Dakota has the fourth lowest number of charging stations nationally
FILE - A middle school principal walks the empty halls of his school as he speaks with one of...
Schools adapt for return from break as COVID-19 cases surge
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks to a reporter on Capitol Hill in Washington, Aug....
Twitter bans personal Marjorie Taylor Greene account for COVID-19 misinfo
A Rapid City man has been identified as the victim in a Christmas Day crash on East Highway 44....
Police release name of Christmas Day crash victim

Latest News

An elderly Canton, Ohio, man beaten by a driver after a car accident offered forgiveness to his...
86-year-old forgives man who brutally attacked him after car crash
Meth found on man after girlfriend complained about him while in jail.
Failure to bail out girlfriend costs man his freedom
South Dakota commission works to update to state child support payment laws.
Noem extends Child Support Commission report for 3 months
FILE — Former President Donald Trump prepares to take the stage during his Save America rally...
NY AG subpoenas Trump, 2 eldest children
The Panhandle of Florida experienced some light snow. Video of falling flakes was taken in Fort...
RAW: Snow falls in Florida