Advertisement

December report: Midwest economy, confidence improve

Despite inflation, labor woes, business leaders have new year confidence
Monthly economic survey shows confidence in South Dakota's economy.
Monthly economic survey shows confidence in South Dakota's economy.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - The final 2021 report on a monthly survey of business leaders in nine Midwest and Plains states shows the region’s economy continues to improve going into the new year, with confidence in the economy over the next six months soaring.

The overall index for December of the Creighton University Mid-America Business Conditions released Monday grew to 64.6 from November’s 60.2. Any score above 50 on the survey’s indexes suggests growth. The survey’s business confidence index, which looks ahead six months, rocketed from a weak 46.2 in November to 64.0 in December.

The monthly survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bill Evans on the process of hiring contractors.
Could Rapid City do with some contractor competition?
A Tesla charging station in the parking lot of Rapid City's Rushmore Mall.
Past decade sees a surge of electric cars, South Dakota has the fourth lowest number of charging stations nationally
FILE - A middle school principal walks the empty halls of his school as he speaks with one of...
Schools adapt for return from break as COVID-19 cases surge
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks to a reporter on Capitol Hill in Washington, Aug....
Twitter bans personal Marjorie Taylor Greene account for COVID-19 misinfo
A Rapid City man has been identified as the victim in a Christmas Day crash on East Highway 44....
Police release name of Christmas Day crash victim

Latest News

Meth found on man after girlfriend complained about him while in jail.
Failure to bail out girlfriend costs man his freedom
South Dakota commission works to update to state child support payment laws.
Noem extends Child Support Commission report for 3 months
PET RESOLUTIONS
PET RESOLUTIONS
Tips to help owners and dogs find the best way to start the new year
Some have heard the idea that dogs look similar to their owners, but now pets are acting like their owners too