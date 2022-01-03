Advertisement

Alabama woman survives car accident, killed by oncoming traffic

Officials Morgan Lightner was hit by two vehicles that both left the scene as she attempted to warn other drivers of the accident.(WCAX)
By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 2:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – Police in Birmingham are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that happened early Friday morning.

WBRC reports Morgan Lightner, 25, was involved in a multi-vehicle crash just before 3 a.m. that caused her vehicle to flip over.

She was able to get out of her car and began flagging oncoming traffic to slow down.

Officials say she was hit by two vehicles that both left the scene as she attempted to warn other drivers of the accident.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

