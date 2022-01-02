More Warm Weather Expected Tomorrow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Overnight lows will be fairly close to average with 20s in the forecast for most of the Black Hills. Tomorrow may even be warmer than today with highs potentially in the 40s. Tuesday we may see some snow and windy weather. Expect a big cool down Tuesday night into Wednesday. High temperatures on Wednesday are expected to only be in the single digits.

