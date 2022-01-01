Advertisement

Reports: Several people stuck on New Mexico tram, rescue underway

Authorities are responding to a stuck tram in New Mexico. Reports say 20 people have been stuck...
Authorities are responding to a stuck tram in New Mexico. Reports say 20 people have been stuck overnight.(Source: KOAT/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - At least one tram car got stuck Friday night at Sandia Peak Tramway in New Mexico because of icy conditions, trapping at least 20 people for hours.

A helicopter rescue is underway, with at least eight people safely back at the base of the mountain, A reporter for KOAT at the scene tweeted.

Media reports say those aboard the tram are in good condition with food, water and blanket.

Those at the scene northeast of Albuquerque include the Bernalillio County Sheriff’s Department, KOAT said.

KRQE reported that two trams cars are stuck on the tramline because moisture and winds caused the line to ice over.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Rapid City man has been identified as the victim in a Christmas Day crash on East Highway 44....
Police release name of Christmas Day crash victim
Rapid City man pleads not guilty to murder
A Chicago woman said she chose to isolate in an airplane bathroom for three hours after testing...
Woman who tested positive for COVID-19 mid-flight quarantines in bathroom
COVID figures for South Dakota
COVID cases trending up in South Dakota
Homes burn as a wildfire rips through a development near Rock Creek Village, Thursday, Dec. 30,...
‘So many memories’: Over 500 homes feared destroyed by Colorado wildfires

Latest News

From left; former Denver Broncos' Steve Atwater, head coach Dan Reeves, and Terrell Davis watch...
Former Broncos, Falcons, Giants coach Dan Reeves dies at 77
A woman cries as he sees the burned remains of a home destroyed by the Marshall Wildfire in...
Officials: 2 missing in devastating Colorado wildfire
Jessica Andrijauskas, from Buenos Aires, rests her head on her luggage as she awaits the...
New year brings more canceled flights for air travelers
Off-duty Cleveland Police officer shot and killed in carjacking
Off-duty officer shot and killed in Cleveland carjacking