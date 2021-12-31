Advertisement

WellFully to open crisis care center in 2022

The facility is being staffed with counselors and other trained professionals who work around...
The facility is being staffed with counselors and other trained professionals who work around the clock.
By Nick Nelson
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The WellFully Adolescent Care Center is announcing a new crisis care center for young people at risk of dying from suicide.

The expanded space will be a resource for middle and high schoolers who are contemplating self-harm but don’t require hospitalization. The facility is being staffed with counselors and other trained professionals who work around the clock.

WellFully CEO Burke Eilers says the new facility will be able to give at-risk youth more efficient care.

”If they’re in imminent danger or if they’ve hurt themselves physically, they need to go to the hospital. If the family of the kid or somebody is just worried that something might happen, we might be the place to start.”

WellFully is hoping to get the center up and running by the end of January.

