Advertisement

Interim Rules Review Committee meeting to discuss current DOH proposed COVID rules

(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Interim Rules Review Committee will be meeting this Thursday. The meeting will cover rules that were proposed by the Department of Health. The discussion is being conducted via electronic conference and in person at of the State Capitol in Pierre, South Dakota, in Room 414.

Anyone wishing to testify must register via email by January 2, 2022, at: Kelly.Thompson@sdlegislature.gov.

Testifiers should provide their full names, whom they are representing, city of residence, which proposed rules they will be addressing, whether they are a proponent or opponent, and if they will be testifying remotely or in person. Committee members are Representative Jon Hansen (R-Dell Rapids), Chair; Senator Jean Hunhoff (R-Yankton), Vice Chair; Representatives Ryan Cwach (D-Yankton) and Kevin Jensen (R-Canton); and Senators Troy Heinert (D-Mission) and Timothy Johns (R-Lead).

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Rapid City man has been identified as the victim in a Christmas Day crash on East Highway 44....
Police release name of Christmas Day crash victim
Firefighters spray water on a structure fire as a wildfire burns, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, in...
Colorado wildfires burn hundreds of homes, force evacuations
Rapid City man pleads not guilty to murder
A few books on the shelf at Rapid City's public library.
Bye bye books, Rapid City public library will close its doors for a week

Latest News

South Dakota Hall of Fame seeking donations to better tell story of Holy man Nicholas Black Elk
South Dakota Hall of Fame seeking donations to better tell story of Holy man Nicholas Black Elk
WellFully to open crisis care center in 2022
WellFully to open crisis care center in 2022
The facility is being staffed with counselors and other trained professionals who work around...
WellFully to open crisis care center in 2022
COVID figures for South Dakota
COVID cases trending up in South Dakota