Interim Rules Review Committee meeting to discuss current DOH proposed COVID rules

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Interim Rules Review Committee will be meeting this Thursday. The meeting will cover rules that were proposed by the Department of Health. The discussion is being conducted via electronic conference and in person at of the State Capitol in Pierre, South Dakota, in Room 414.

Anyone wishing to testify must register via email by January 2, 2022, at: Kelly.Thompson@sdlegislature.gov.

Testifiers should provide their full names, whom they are representing, city of residence, which proposed rules they will be addressing, whether they are a proponent or opponent, and if they will be testifying remotely or in person. Committee members are Representative Jon Hansen (R-Dell Rapids), Chair; Senator Jean Hunhoff (R-Yankton), Vice Chair; Representatives Ryan Cwach (D-Yankton) and Kevin Jensen (R-Canton); and Senators Troy Heinert (D-Mission) and Timothy Johns (R-Lead).

